Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, welcomed Gao Zhidan, the Director of the General Administration of Sports in China and the President of the Chinese Olympic Committee, at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana.

Díaz-Canel emphasized the importance of the visit, which was a product of the agreement reached between the two countries.

He also expressed the will to further develop sports relations, conduct joint training sessions and preparations for international competitions, share knowledge and expertise, foster innovation, train coaches and athletes, and promote sports events and exchanges between both nations.

For his part, Gao, who arrived in Cuba last Saturday, conveyed China’s eagerness to enhance collaboration with Cuba.

He emphasized the enduring bond of friendship and collaboration between the two countries, which has persisted for sixty-five years despite the challenges of the global stage.

The Chinese official’s visit will provide him with an opportunity to gain insights into the island’s progress in this area and the obstacles it faces.

His work agenda includes meetings with athletes and trainers, visits to educational institutions, research centers and sports facilities, as well as exploring the capital’s historical and cultural landmarks.