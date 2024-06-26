Share

Havana, Cuba.- The organization Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, acknowledged China’s decision to consolidate the bilateral economic agenda and accelerate cooperation projects, Granma newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The party leader met on Monday with a delegation headed by Han Wenxiu, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Executive Deputy Director of its Office for Economic and Financial Affairs.

Wenxiu’s official visit to Cuba aims to intensify inter-party exchanges in the economic and financial fields and promote cooperation between the two countries to build a community of shared future.

During the meeting, the two parties committed to advance the implementation of the main processes agreed upon by the top leaders of both parties and their willingness to contribute to strengthening economic, trade, financial, and cooperation relations.

Morales thanked the Chinese Government, Party, and people for their support against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade and Cuba’s inclusion in Washington’s State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list.

The Chinese visitor emphasized Cuba’s position in favor of the one-China principle and its rejection of external interference in China’s internal affairs.