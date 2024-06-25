Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Secretary of Organization of the Cuban Communist Party, Roberto Morales, today recognized China’s decision to consolidate the bilateral economic agenda and accelerate mutual cooperation projects.

This Monday the party leader received a delegation chaired by the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and deputy executive director of its Office of Economic and Financial Affairs, Han Wenxiu.

According to Wenxiu, his official visit to the island is aimed at intensifying inter-party exchanges in the economic and financial field, and promoting cooperation between both countries, in order to jointly build a community with a shared future.

At the meeting, the parties expressed the commitment to advance the implementation of the main processes agreed upon between the top leaders of both Parties, and the willingness to contribute to promoting economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties.

Morales thanked China for its support against the US blockade of Cuba and the inclusion of the island in the list of countries supposedly sponsoring terrorism. In turn, Han highlighted Cuba’s position in favor of the One China principle, as well as the rejection of external interference in its internal affairs.