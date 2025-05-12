Share

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign ministers of Cuba and China, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Wang Yi, emphasized the strong bilateral relationship between their nations and the relevance of China-Latin America and Caribbean ties in the current global landscape.

Rodríguez stated that it is imperative to foster positive ties between China and Latin America, given that in the current dysfunctional global order, improving relations with the Asian nation serves the collective interests of the region.

He cited China’s adherence to international law, its emphasis on progress and mutual advantage, and its crucial role in shaping the immediate and long-term future.

The head of Cuban diplomacy asserted that the island will always respect the One-China principle, considering China’s interests and acknowledging its significant role in global affairs.

For his part, Wang Yi emphasized the crucial role of Cuba as a mediator among the participating countries of the forthcoming China-CELAC ministerial forum, which is essential for the success of the event.

Furthermore, he recalled that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In this context, the Chinese official pointed out that the relationship is a beacon of collaboration between developing nations, rooted in mutual trust, solidarity, and assistance in the face of unilateralism and external interference.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez is attending the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, which brings together nearly two dozen foreign ministers and other senior officials from the region.