Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, today received the attorney general of Cuba, Yamila Peña Ojeda, who is on a working visit.

Sisoulith considered Peña’s presence in his country an important step to strengthen cooperation and brotherly relations between both nations.

Peña, for her part, thanked the warm welcome received from the Laotian authorities and informed the president about the status of the collaboration between the attorney general offices of the two countries.

Also this Monday, she held a working meeting with the head of the Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office of Laos, Vijaya Kotphuthon, with whom she evaluated the implementation of the memorandum signed by both parties in Havana in 2018.

Kotphuthon and Peña classified the meeting as an important basis for the future development of the work of both bodies, in their purpose of elevating the role of the law in the management of the State and society, as well as in confronting transnational crimes.

At the end of the meeting, the attorneys general of Laos and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for 2025-2026 that contemplates, among other actions, participation in specialized events held by each country and the holding of virtual exchanges on topics such as crimes derived from the use of technology and human trafficking.