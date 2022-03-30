Havana, Cuba.- The International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescence and Youth taking place in Cuba focuses Wednesday on gender violence, while debating on motherhood at early ages.

According to the program of the event to be held at the Conference Center in Havana, Clotilde Proveyer, PhD in Social Sciences, participates in the panel entitled “Unlearning hegemonic violence.”

Likewise, experts on the subject hold a workshop on early pregnancy and discuss ideas for its prevention.

Wednesday’s agenda also includes the presentation of the text “Gender violence, prostitution and trafficking of people,” as well as the volume “Cuban adolescence and young people in the family and couple spheres. Systematization of an experience (2015-2019).”

In addition, the exhibition “World Population Report” takes place, while participants, either in person or virtually, could debate on policies for the new generations in Cuba.

The International Congress began on Tuesday and invites about 1,000 delegates from 13 countries to reflect until Thursday on issues such as education, demography, addictions, health, construction of protective spaces, food sovereignty and use of free time.