Havana, Cuba.- The Youth Network of the European Left Party today called on the young people of the continent to stand up with Cuba in its fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

In a statement, the member organizations of the platform described this US policy as an act of war, recalled that it has lasted for more than 60 years, and denounced it for violating human rights and International Law.

The Youth Network rejected the intensification of the siege with 243 measures, dozens of them applied in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic during the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and maintained by his successor in the White House, Joseph Biden.

It also highlighted that in the last three decades, the UN General Assembly has demanded the lifting of the blockade, an almost unanimous demand from the international community.

The youth organizations of the European Left Party participated from July 6 to 9 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in a Summer University, a meeting in which they repudiated Washington’s aggression against the island and its Revolution.

According to the platform, their commitment is solid in the battle to dismantle “the toxic narrative propagated by the Western press” to attack revolutionary Cuba.

The position of the Network took place only a few days after the celebration in Brussels of the Summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), scheduled for July 17 and 18, a forum in which Voices from the South will demand an end to the unilateral coercive measures carried out from the centers of power.

Parallel to this event, the Peoples’ Summit will be held in the Belgian capital itself, a meeting of social movements and progressive forces that will demand bi-regional relations of mutual respect and the end of blockades and sanctions against sovereign nations.