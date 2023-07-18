Brussels, Belgium.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in the Meeting of Caribbean and European Union Leaders, prior to the III CELAC-EU Summit, taking place in Brussels, Belgium. According to the Cuban presidency on its Twitter profile, Diaz-Canel made a “call to join efforts to eliminate the huge inequality gap” that separates the countries of the […]

Brussels, Belgium.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in the Meeting of Caribbean and European Union Leaders, prior to the III CELAC-EU Summit, taking place in Brussels, Belgium.

According to the Cuban presidency on its Twitter profile, Diaz-Canel made a “call to join efforts to eliminate the huge inequality gap” that separates the countries of the Caribbean and the EU, and assured the island’s support to advance towards that goal.

In this regard, the Cuban president called for a more cooperative and supportive look towards the South, especially towards the Caribbean region, where “there is potential to expand and diversify joint projects in high-priority areas,” he said.

In a meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Díaz-Canel highlighted the importance Cuba attaches to the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA), the progress made in all areas of its application and the will to continue promoting economic, trade and cooperation links between his country and the European Union.

After eight years, the III Summit is taking place, with representatives of the 33 CELAC countries and the 27 countries of the European Union, whose motto is “Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and sustainable development”.