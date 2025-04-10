Share

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.- The heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) are holding the 9th Summit of the bloc on Wednesday to strengthen ties of integration, cooperation, and regional political dialogue.

Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro will lead the meeting in which the member states will approve the “Tegucigalpa Declaration,” a document that will define the course of the political and economic integration in the region.

The host country will present the first CELAC Digital Repository supported by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), which includes documentation of all previous presidencies.

Participants in the Summit will address joint programs in strategic areas such as energy and port infrastructure to promote the development of Latin American and Caribbean nations.

Honduras will hand over the Pro-Tempore Presidency of CELAC to Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro.

Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Torres highlighted that this 9th Summit represents a key space to enhance cooperation among member countries.

Former Uruguayan President Jose (Pepe) Mujica sent a letter to the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, in which he stressed the urgency of keeping the flame of regional integration alive.

Mujica, at 90 years old, urged countries to maintain their collective efforts for a united and supportive continent, despite their differences.