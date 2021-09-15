Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba will host the ‘Accesible Americas’ event, aimed at guaranteeing all people’s digital inclusion and empowerment, regardless of age, gender, skills or regional location, the Ministry of Communications reported.

According to the Ministry, the international event will be held virtually and face-to-face in the coastal resort of Varadero, in Matanzas province, from November 29 to December 1.

With sessions in both English and Spanish, Accesible Americas’s slogan this years is: ‘ICTs for ALL;’ and it is the emblematic regional activity of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the organization specialized in that sector, which is part of the United Nations.

The ITU is in charge of regulating telecommunications between administrations and operating companies internationally. Its headquarters is in Geneva, Switzerland.

Accessible Americas is the regional platform for the development of knowledge in information sociability and communication technologies (ICT).

Its goal is to support ITU members and stakeholders in the continent in their efforts to implement ICTs by sharing good practices and offering networking opportunities, as well as associations to facilitate the development of digitally inclusive societies.