Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca checked this Monday in the western province of Pinar del Río the implementation of the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutrition Security (SSAN), as part of the national strategy.

During a critical analysis, Tapia Fonseca insisted on family and territorial self-sufficiency, an important aspect of the SSAN legislation and which demands increasing crop plantings and an efficient contracting process.

These meetings are also focused on the evaluation of the operation of the price agreement committees, the situation of non-payments to producers, delivery of land and creation of livestock modules, organization of municipal companies, among others.