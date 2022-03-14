Havana, Cuba.- The development of various elements of the economy and commerce in Cuba have led to an improvement of several sectors such as international parcel services, authorities said.

The statement was made by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia, who noted that in recent months, alternatives have been promoted to improve this kind of activity.

The official said so at a meeting on the subject that concluded over the weekend, and where the possibility of actions to achieve customer’s satisfaction levels was discussed.

Tapia gave the closing speech at the aforementioned international event on Logistics Management of Shipments, where experts review the problems and concerns brought forth by freight forwarding companies and correspondents.

In this regard, Cuban Minister of Transportation Eduardo Rodriguez referred to the great challenges to develop the logistics management of unaccompanied cargo.

Despite the difficulties, he noted that there are opportunities to increase and streamline these efforts, as expressed by the experts at the meeting, which was held for two days at Havana’s Convention Center.

The minister of Transportation facilitated more than 60 bilateral meetings, with nearly 30 intentions for contracts and new projects to solve problems.

Authorities recalled on Sunday that in 2021, 18,000 packages were delivered on average in Cuba, many more than about 5,600 packages a day in 2020.

These concerns are part of the complex system of solutions that the Government is establishing to strengthen Cuba’s economy despite situations such as the impact of Covid-19 and the obstacles posed by the United States in terms of trade and finance (blockade).