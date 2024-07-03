Cuban president alerts the people about the effects of Hurricane Beryl

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, urged the citizens of his country this Tuesday to stay informed, attentive and prepared for the imminent passage of the Hurricane Beryl through the seas south of the island.

“I ask our people to stay informed and comply with the guidelines issued by the Cuban Civil Defense. “Attentive and prepared,” the head of state called on the citizens.

The day before, Cuba reviewed preventive actions to reduce disaster risks due to the sustained rains that hit central and southern regions, and that in Havana in recent days flooded low areas of its coastline.

In a meeting with capital authorities and commanders, through the videoconference system, the head of the Civil Defense General Staff (DC) of Cuba, Division General (R) Ramón Pardo Guerra, specified the instructions of that body to face the current situation meteorological.

The head of the DC on the island pointed out the actions that lead to preserving the lives and property of people, and observed the fulfillment of planned measures in the face of heavy rainfall and the scourge of hurricanes.

Pardo Guerra called to prioritize the cleaning of roads, unclogging of drains, collection of solid waste and attention to areas identified as flood areas.

During the meeting, the head of the DC in Havana, Lieutenant Colonel Yunier Hernández, reported on the maintenance of the vitality of the protection and food processing centers that will provide services to people who require it.

Hernández asserted that in such circumstances, the capital – with more than two million inhabitants – ensures the supply of electricity to hospitals, polyclinics, clinics and blood banks, as part of the measures adopted in this prevention stage.