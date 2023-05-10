Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified Wednesday the support and solidarity of the Caribbean island with the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). The president recalled the commemoration this day of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Polisario Front, “which brought together in a single identity the aspirations for independence […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified Wednesday the support and solidarity of the Caribbean island with the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The president recalled the commemoration this day of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Polisario Front, “which brought together in a single identity the aspirations for independence and sovereignty of the brotherly Sahrawi people.

In his Twitter account, Díaz-Canel described as just, the legitimate and historic cause of the people and government of the Arab nation, with which Cuba established diplomatic ties on January 21, 1980.

The Polisario Front was founded on May 10, 1973 with the aim of fighting first against Spain and then against Morocco, which maintains illegally occupied part of the territory of Western Sahara.

Polisario Front is the abbreviation of Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro, political and military organization that leads the SADR