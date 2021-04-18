Havana, Cuba.- The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) is holding this Sunday, the penultimate day of work. Its delegates will vote for the Central Committee members, with a mandate for the next five years.

The Central Committee is the highest body of the PCC between each Congress.

The Central Committee decides the number of political Bureau members, which elects and selects the first and second secretary.

It is in charge of implementing resolutions, policies, and programs approved by the Congress that elected it.

The delegates to the 8th Congress will study the draft candidacy before voting at the end of today’s session.

The voting will involve 300 militants representing the more than 700 thousand who make up the PCC ranks.

The number of delegates to the forum corresponds with the epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the Caribbean nation.

Before the vote, the Congress will discuss and approve several resolutions, including one on the Central Report presented by the First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro.

The same will happen on draft resolutions issued by the three commissions that worked during the last two days, and that dealt with economic issues, on the policy of cadres, the functioning of the Party, and ideological work.

The resolutions to be approved by the meeting will cover issues such as the updating of the economic and social model of Cuban socialist development and the Guidelines of the PCC and the Revolution, by which Cuba will be led in the coming years.

The 8th Congress Congress is slated to conclude on Monday, April 19, the date on which Cuba commemorates the 60th anniversary of the defeat at Playa Giron of the mercenary invasion armed and financed by the United States.

On that day, the first plenary session of the new Central Committee will take place. Its members will elect the top leadership of the PCC for the period 2021-2026.