Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Monday claimed his country will continue fighting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States almost 60 years ago.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez stated that his claim will be without truce, as long as such a ruthless, genocidal policy remains in force, and also added that Cuba is internationally supported.

The US blockade is a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of human rights, said the Minister, adding that no one with a minimum of honesty can ignore that it (US blockade) as the major drawback to Cuba´s development.

As to economic data, it was confirmed that the US blockade is the main obstacle to moving on prosperity and well-being of all Cubans, Rodríguez tweeted.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, after the official closing ceremony of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), classed this Washington policy as a crime against humanity.

Miguel Díaz-Canel questioned the statements of spokesmen for the US government, who played down the effects of the US blockade and contended that policies towards Cuba are not a priority for Biden´s administration. Díaz-Canel recalled that more than 200 coercive measures imposed under Donald Trump and his decision to include Cuba on the unilateral list of States sponsor terrorism remain in force.

He strongly rejected the Torricelli and Helms-Burton Acts, which seek to control Cuba´s destiny and to condition its relations with the world.

Nothing justifies the blockade and the economic war, and claimed that Cuba aspires to live in peace and interact with its northern neighbor in equality, mutual respect and without interference, Díaz-Canel stated.