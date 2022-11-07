Belgrade, Servia.- Cuban Ambassador Gustavo Tristá thanked Serbia for its vote in favor of the resolution condemning the U.S. blockade recently presented before the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to diplomatic sources. At an official ceremony to celebrate 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations, which was attended by the Serbian Deputy Culture Minister […]

Belgrade, Servia.- Cuban Ambassador Gustavo Tristá thanked Serbia for its vote in favor of the resolution condemning the U.S. blockade recently presented before the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to diplomatic sources.

At an official ceremony to celebrate 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations, which was attended by the Serbian Deputy Culture Minister Stanko Blagojevi?, the Cuban diplomat pointed out that Serbian stance is in line with its historical attitude as a friendly nation, diplomatic sources reported.

Before a large attendance of government representatives, diplomats and friends, Tristá also praised the most relevant moments in the common history and the outstanding role of culture in such a context.

He also emphasized mutual support both in the defense of Serbia’s territorial integrity and in the struggle against U.S. blockade.

Blagojevi?, on the other hand, stressed that Serbia and Cuba are united by deep mutual understanding ties based on friendship, traditions of freedom and ideals of independence.