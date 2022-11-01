Stockholm, Sweden.- The Swedish-Cuban Association of Solidarity on Monday rejected the US blockade against the island and expressed confidence in the resounding victory at the United Nations of a new draft resolution about the end of that extraterritorial policy. On the occasion of the upcoming vote at the United Nations General Assembly, we again proclaim […]

On the occasion of the upcoming vote at the United Nations General Assembly, we again proclaim our categorical condemnation of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed on Cuba, stressed in a statement signed by the Association’s chairman Zoltan Tiroler.

On November 2 and 3, the multilateral agency will debate and discuss for the thirtieth time a text that establishes the need to put an end to the siege in force for more than six decades, an initiative similar to the one overwhelmingly adopted since 1992 by the international community, without Washington listens to the universal demand.

Once again, we will see the almost unanimous vote of the world nations’ demanding the end of the blockade, stated the Swedish association, very active in its support and solidarity with Cuba.

It also stressed that in addition to governments, thousands of organizations and millions of people all over the planet are demanding the end of a policy that it described as torture against an entire people.