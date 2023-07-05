Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero held working meetings with the Vice President of Iran, Ali Salajegheg, and with the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, in the context of the Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Group of 77 plus China. Marrero […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero held working meetings with the Vice President of Iran, Ali Salajegheg, and with the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, in the context of the Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Group of 77 plus China.

Marrero assured that Cuba considers Iran as a friend in the Middle East with whom the country maintains a relationship of trust and closeness. He also highlighted the political solidity of the relations, and reiterated the interest in developing economic, commercial and cooperation ties in spheres such as science, technology, scientific research, and the environment.

For his part, Salajegheg recognized the potential for complementarity between the two countries and stated that Iran is ready to create the First Joint Committee with the aim of following up on all agreements related to science, technology and the environment.

Receiving Nuno Gomes Nabiam for the first time in Cuba, Marrero highlighted the almost five decades of solidarity and cooperation ties between both nations.

In return, Nabiam thanked the Cubans for their support in the fight for the independence of Guinea Bissau and emphasized the wide possibilities for cooperation between the two peoples.

Marrero attended this Tuesday in Havana the closing of the Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Group of 77 plus China, for sustainable and inclusive development.