Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf, described the bilateral relations between Cuba and Iran as “historic and positive,” based on “a permanent friendship,” when he received, on Wednesday afternoon, the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, a meeting that ended the official visit of the Cuban delegation to the Persian nation.

On behalf of the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo Hernández, the Cuban Government and people, Marrero Cruz congratulated Qalibaf on his re-election, this year, at the head of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and highlighted the importance of strengthening interparliamentary ties.

A few days before commemorating 45 years of uninterrupted relations between the two countries, after their reestablishment on August 8, 1979, the Head of Government reiterated his gratitude to Iran for its support in the fight against the blockade and the application of unilateral measures by the United States.

“We have chosen to defend sovereignty and independence,” he stressed and, as on other occasions, highlighted the potential of Cuba and Iran to increase economic and commercial ties in sectors of common interest.

In the dialogue, held at the headquarters of the Persian Parliament, the Prime Minister agreed on the unrestricted support for the Palestinian cause, and firmly condemned the assassination in Tehran of the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf, for his part, announced the creation of the new Iran-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group, which will continue to develop ties between “close friends with common principles.”

This meeting confirmed the fruitful work programme that the Head of Government, together with the accompanying delegation, carried out over three days during his first official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Prime Minister’s stay in Iran confirmed the willingness of the new authorities to continue with the agreements signed between the two countries and to work on their implementation, in order to strengthen political, economic and commercial relations.