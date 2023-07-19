Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz confirmed this Tuesday in Brussels, Belgium, the willingness to deepen the political dialogue between both nations. During the meeting, held in the context of the 3rd Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-European Union Summit, which has been in session since […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz confirmed this Tuesday in Brussels, Belgium, the willingness to deepen the political dialogue between both nations.

During the meeting, held in the context of the 3rd Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-European Union Summit, which has been in session since Monday 17, both parties confirmed their interest in strengthening and expanding economic, trade and cooperation ties in sectors of common interest.

This Tuesday, Díaz-Canel thanked those present at the meeting for rejecting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for more than 60 years as well as the inclusion of the island on the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.