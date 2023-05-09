Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Council of State has called for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) for May 25, whose agenda includes an update on the country’s economic situation. A note published on Tuesday in the Granma newspaper indicates that at that meeting, starting at 09:00 local time, the Social Communication […]

