Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, pointed out parallels between the actions today by Bolsoranists against the Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and that of Trumpists in the US Capitol in January 2021. The president shared on Twitter some images of the assailants to Brasilia government buildings as part of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, pointed out parallels between the actions today by Bolsoranists against the Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and that of Trumpists in the US Capitol in January 2021.

The president shared on Twitter some images of the assailants to Brasilia government buildings as part of the violent acts of followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro in an attempted coup.

These images of vandalism, destruction and violence have been seen before. Refusing to recognize a triumph of the alternative, the Bolsonarists in Brazil are emulators of the Trumpists who stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Total solidarity with Lula, Díaz-Canel wrote. In that social network, previously, the Cuban head of state strongly rejected these actions, showed his solidarity and support for Lula and called for the protection of Brazilian democracy.

This Sunday a group of Bolsonaristas attacked and seized buildings of the State branches in Brasilia, the capital, as part of a coup operation.

President Lula issued a decree to intervene in the federal district while the authorities restore order in the area.