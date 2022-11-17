Havana, Cuba.- President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the 503rd anniversary of the city of Havana. Díaz-Canel celebrated the luck of living in Havana, a city which he described as “magical” and “charming”, even in the most difficult times and wished its inhabitants a good anniversary. Government officials and cultural institutions carry out various activities […]

Havana, Cuba.- President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the 503rd anniversary of the city of Havana.

Díaz-Canel celebrated the luck of living in Havana, a city which he described as “magical” and “charming”, even in the most difficult times and wished its inhabitants a good anniversary.

Government officials and cultural institutions carry out various activities in the day of remembrance of the foundation of San Cristóbal de La Habana,under a ceiba tree, on November 16th, 1509.

The inauguration of social works are expected to be carried out as a result of the patrimonial rehabilitation of the city and the traditional walk-around the ceiba tree in El Templete, a yearly tradition that the inhabitants and foreigners follow hoping for good luck.

The oldest area of the capital of Cuba was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1982, and also won the title of Wonder City of the Modern World in 2016.