Managua, Nicaragua.- Nicaragua commemorates this Wednesday the 99th and 95th anniversaries, respectively, of the births of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution,

“We celebrate the 99th birthday of Commander Fidel Castro in a big way throughout the country and in all the centers that bear his name. And we move forward, celebrating life, thanking God for life in peace, because it is in peace and goodness that we are building the future,” expressed Nicaraguan Co-President Rosario Murillo.

The day before, members of the Sandinista Youth of July 19 held a discussion in which they highlighted the legacy of Tomás Borge (1930-2012) and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro (1926-2016).

Freddy Morales, a member of the National Council of the Young Communicators Network, recalled that both leaders demonstrated the need to fight for the ideals, rights, and dreams of the countries he called sister nations.

“We, as young Nicaraguans, consider Commander Tomás an example of struggle and a legacy of always continuing the message he left us, that we are the spokespersons, and also of continuing this Revolution,” he expressed.

Xochilt Aráuz, who led the meeting, highlighted the importance of the event for providing historical feedback to young people, while also calling Fidel Castro and Tomás Borge sentinels of the great homeland.

“Because they are not only from Cuba and Nicaragua, but from all of Latin America,” he emphasized.