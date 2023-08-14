Cubans in New York remember the legacy of Fidel Castro

New York, United States.- Workers of the Cuban Mission to the United Nations remembered this Sunday the imprint of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and his legacy that today guides the country’s diplomacy.

In a recent meeting regarding the 97th anniversary of Fidel’s birthday, officials and other workers remembered him as a beacon of the values ??of Cuban foreign policy. The initiative also became a tribute to more Cuban women prior to the 63rd anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women, on August 23.