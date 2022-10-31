Beirut, Lebanon.- The League of Palestinian Graduates of Cuban Universities and Institutes in Lebanon demanded the end of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba. The president of the League, Ali El-Khatib, issued a statement describing the blockade as inhuman, unjust and aggressive. “We as students and graduates have lived the reality of […]

Beirut, Lebanon.- The League of Palestinian Graduates of Cuban Universities and Institutes in Lebanon demanded the end of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

The president of the League, Ali El-Khatib, issued a statement describing the blockade as inhuman, unjust and aggressive.

“We as students and graduates have lived the reality of the blockade for decades, we feel the effects and difficulties very closely,” he said.

El-Khatib denounced the disrespect of the US administrations and rulers to the international opinion that every year supports in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) the Cuban resolution to end the blockade.

A few days away from Cuba’s presentation at the UN of the report on the need to end the blockade, the League ratified its support for the right of the Cuban people to live in peace and build their future without any foreign pressure or intervention.

The statement reiterated solidarity with Cuba and condemned the blackmail, manipulation and destabilization campaigns promoted from US territory.

According to the data of the report on the subject to be presented by Cuba next week to the United Nations, between August 2021 and February 2022, the blockade caused losses in the order of 3,806.5 million dollars.