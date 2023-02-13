Havana, Cuba.- Cuban businessmen now have at their disposal an online virtual platform created by local software producer DESOFT to allow them to hold virtual fairs. As a novelty, the FEVEXPO platform provides potential clients with the opportunity to organize their own exhibitions to promote products and services, exchange experiences and celebrate special events, Dany […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban businessmen now have at their disposal an online virtual platform created by local software producer DESOFT to allow them to hold virtual fairs.

As a novelty, the FEVEXPO platform provides potential clients with the opportunity to organize their own exhibitions to promote products and services, exchange experiences and celebrate special events, Dany Valiente, director of DESOFT’s territorial division in Havana, told Prensa Latina.

DESOFT is currently presenting a virtual fair (to be online during 2023) in which nine thematic rooms advertise computer programs for organizational, economic, resource and integral management, as well as government systems, marketing and computer security.

As in traditional fairs, business appointments can be arranged and bilateral or collective dialogues can be established in chat rooms. In its second version, the platform will have the possibility of marketing products in online stores associated with the event itself.

FEVEXPO was created in 2021 and is marketed as a software event organizers hire for their trade fair activity, while DESOFT optionally offers associated services including digital marketing, monitoring and content management, Internet positioning, in addition to national or foreign payment gateways, Valiente stated.