Havana, Cuba.- Land, air and maritime transport in Cuba is returning to normality and its recovery and sustainability is being contemplated as a gradual process, scheduled until the 15th of this month.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez, after the lifting of restrictions on mobility, the intra- and inter-provincial transportation were resumed.

Starting on November 15th, more than 400 weekly flights are expected to arrive at the country’s airports, 147 of those flights have been already approved, although the restrictions established by the government of United States in 2019 are still in force.

The airports are already prepared to guarantee safe transit and health controls have been optimized, without neglecting the health of visitors.

In the case of domestic flights, air traffic will resume in correspondence with the availability of aircraft.

The reopening has some new features such as the availability of 30 minutes of free internet in all terminals, and in the future, carrying out advanced procedures for entering the national territory digitally.

Maritime transportation should begin on the 5th to and from Isla de la Juventud, and on the 15th of the current month Cuba will allow the access of yachts in territorial waters.