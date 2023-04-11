Havana, Cuba.- Experts from 15 countries attend the inauguration today of the 10th Cuban Convention on Earth Sciences (GEOSCIENCES 2023), which will be in session until next Friday at the Havana Convention Center. The event program includes the opening of an Exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences, according to the Master of […]

Havana, Cuba.- Experts from 15 countries attend the inauguration today of the 10th Cuban Convention on Earth Sciences (GEOSCIENCES 2023), which will be in session until next Friday at the Havana Convention Center.

The event program includes the opening of an Exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences, according to the Master of Science Kenya Núñez Cambra, president of the National Executive Bureau of the Cuban Geological Society and main promoter of the event.

The delivery of recognitions to institutions and personalities of the area is also included, as well as the presentation of the 2022 Antonio Calvache Dorado annual award. Cavalche Dorado, 1893-1984, was a Cuban geologist and mining engineer who carried out numerous investigations in his specialty and discovered new types of minerals.

According to the program, there will be highly specialized events, including the 8th Cuban Oil and Gas Congress, on exploration and production in deep water areas in the Gulf of Mexico and North Cuba.

Núñez Cambra emphasized that after the deliberations, there will be excursions to targets of geological interest, in the western, central and eastern zones of Cuban geology. She assured that the experience of previous conventions demonstrates the possibilities of participation of companies that promote equipment and accessories for geosciences, both Cuban and foreign, and with great business opportunities.