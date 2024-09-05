Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador to Sri Lanka, Andrés Garrido, and directors of the company Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd discussed cooperation with Cuban institutions in biotechnology and pharmacology.

Mahesh Premarathne and Shamal Fernando, vice president and general manager, respectively, of the Sri Lankan pharmaceutical company, participated in the dialogue.

Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd is a renowned pharmaceutical distributor in Sri Lanka offering premium generic medicines, nutraceuticals, surgical and medical instruments, and cosmetics.

As in Sri Lanka, scientists from various parts of the world recognize the notable progress of the Cuban pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Despite Washington’s economic war, which hinders access to technologies, equipment, supplies and even the exchange of knowledge, the Caribbean island has managed to develop quality and effective products for human and animal health and other sectors.