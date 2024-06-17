Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 4th International Convention Cubaindustria begins its activities today with an agenda that includes scientific-technical exchange, the strengthening of technological associations, the promotion of exportable products, and the consolidation of national productions.

The event will take place from June 17 to 21 at the Convention Center and at the Pabexpo fairgrounds. Its fundamental objective is to achieve greater integration, complementarity and international insertion of the country in the industrial sphere.

In a press conference prior to Cubaindustria, the vice minister of Industries, Ernesto Cedeño explained that the event will be a great opportunity as it will allow the ministry to join forces and strengthen alliances with companies in the sector, national and foreign technological partners, non-state forms of management, and with the Union of Military Industries.

Cedeño recalled that this edition will be marked by the complex national and international scenario, and highlighted the negative impacts of the US economic, financial and commercial blockade of Cuba.

Also, Cubaindustria 2024 will have the particularity of having an Industrial Development Policy that will serve as a guiding thread in each of the events, congresses, and exhibition fairs.

The convention will have the participation of countries such as Venezuela, Spain, France, Russia, Belarus, Turkiye, Namibia, China and Vietnam.

It is organized by the Ministry of Industries and will be attended by Business Groups from the Recycling, Chemical, Light, Electronic, Steel and the Metalworking Industries.