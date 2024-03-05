Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez ratified his country’s commitment to disarmament and non-proliferation, when commemorating today the International Day to raise awareness about this scourge.

Through the social network X, Rodríguez supported the island’s position regarding this priority of the United Nations. He denounced that while increasingly expensive and efficient weapons are being built to kill human beings, millions of people are victims of hunger and poverty.

The UN has consistently denounced that weapons cause unjustifiable human suffering, and advocates redoubling disarmament efforts as a guarantee of peace and security on the planet. In this sense, the multilateral organization calls for preventing and ending armed conflicts and respecting human rights anywhere in the world.

With the estimated price of a combat aircraft in the arms market, some 200,000 children could receive education for a year, as stated by the UN on its official website.