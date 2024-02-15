Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez ratified his country’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, on the occasion of commemorating the 58th anniversary of the Treaty of Tlatelolco.

Rodríguez highlighted on X that the Treaty, together with the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, expresses the will to bequeath to future generations a world free of nuclear weapons.

The Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean – known as the Treaty of Tlatelolco, Mexico – was ratified by all countries in the region.

The purpose of this multilateral mechanism is to prohibit the testing, use, manufacture, acquisition or deployment of this type of weapons in this part of the planet. It is considered an important precedent for the proclamation, in January 2014, of Latin America and the Caribbean as Peace Zone.

With the Treaty, according to the preamble of the document, the Latin American and Caribbean countries seek to “contribute to putting an end to the arms race, especially nuclear weapons, and to the consolidation of a world in peace, based on the sovereign equality of States and mutual respect.