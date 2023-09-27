Cuba ratifies the need to move towards nuclear disarmament

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirms that moving towards nuclear disarmament in a transparent, verifiable and irreversible manner is and must continue to be a very high priority.

On his X account, the top Cuban diplomat reported that in the commemoration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, held in the context of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the head of Cuban diplomacy reiterated that nuclear disarmament is a question of survival.

Rodríguez assured that Cuba will support the efforts aimed at the universalization of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, convinced that each new State that joins it represents a step forward towards the delegitimization of this type of weaponry.

In his speech, the foreign minister recalled the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), who warned that the threat posed by nuclear weapons to humanity can only disappear with the total elimination of these arsenals.