Cuba has fully vaccinated 87.7 percent of population against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has fully vaccinated 87.7 percent of its population (9,807,436 people) against Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Wednesday.

According to the MINSAP report, 10,554,915 Cubans have received at least one shot of the homegrown Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines, including convalescent patients, who have been administered a single dose of Soberana Plus.

The second dose has been administered to 9,339,080 people, and 9,005,554 have received the third shot.

Some 4,876,009 people, over 40 percent of the population, have received the booster shot.

Cuban scientists on Monday described the results of antibody studies against the Omicron variant in people who have been fully vaccinated and have received the booster shot as very encouraging.

A recent study confirmed the seroconversion of antibodies to Omicron (seroconversion is the transition from the point of viral infection to when antibodies against the virus are present in the blood) in 90 percent or more of people vaccinated with Soberana 02 and Abdala.

Seroconversion of antibodies against the new variant occurred in 100 percent of people who were administered the booster shot of Soberana 01 and Abdala vaccines.