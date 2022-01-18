Havana, Cuba.- Cuba on Monday has 87.4 percent of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, totaling of 9,771,819 people.

The Public Health Ministry reported that 10,526,250 people have received at least one dose of the home-grown Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines so far, including those convalescing from the disease to whom a single injection of the Plus vaccine has been given.

Of this total, 9,327,849 people have already received their second dose and 8,988,196 have been administered the third dose.

In December 2021, Cuban authorities decided to accelerate the administration of booster doses as a measure to keep the population protected against the circulation of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron, so 3,966,156 Cubans have received this fourth dose of vaccines.

Current figures indicate that 168 individuals in Cuba have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant so far.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that 134 of them are Cubans and 34 are foreigners.