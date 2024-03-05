Congress of Technologies and Electronic Commerce will be held in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The 11th Congress of Technologies, Electronic Commerce and Digital Content, organized by the Information Technology and Advanced Telematic Services Company Citmatel, will be held from March 19 to 21, at the Convention Palace of Havana.

Yaroslav Borrego Morejón, director of the Development and Innovation Unit of the Citmatel company, told the press that the event will host prestigious professionals from Cuba, Italy, Chile and China.

Borrego indicated that the program of the congress includes keynote conferences, round table sessions on electronic commerce and digital content, panels, and a virtual exhibition session for presentations.

The also president of the Scientific Committee of the Congress explained that the meeting will have more than 30 thematic lines on technological innovation, in which business models, platforms and tools for developing digital content and interactive applications stand out.

The event will also address other topics such as the advantages of 5G networks, the digital transformation in Cuba from the perspective of the governance of science; technology; innovation; the challenges of open science for content management; and the process of banking.

The 11th Congress of Technologies, Electronic Commerce and Digital Content will be held in the context of the 19th International Computer Science Convention and Fair 2024.