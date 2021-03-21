China and Cuba are developing a vaccine against several SARS-CoV-2 variants. According to the Xinhua news agency, Chinese scientists and Cuban experts of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Havana are developing the product in a facility opened in the city of Yongzhou, Hunan province (center), for research between both countries.

Gerardo Guillén, director of Biomedical Research at the CIGB, told the media that the project was developed at the request of the Chinese side and has the approval of the Cuban Ministry of Science and Technology. It is based on combining parts of the virus that are conserved and not so exposed to variation to generate antibodies, with those aimed at cellular responses.

Guillén said that it is a strategy that could protect against epidemiological emergencies of new coronavirus strains that could exist in the future.” According to Guillén, they are waiting for the travel conditions to improve so that other Cuban researchers can join the Yongzhou center and further promote the project.

He also highlighted the good state of bilateral ties in the biotechnology field, where his country provides experience and personnel, while the Chinese side supports with “scientific capacity, equipment, logistics and resources.”

Last year, the assembly of the joint biotechnology innovation center in Yongzhou was concluded, with equipment and laboratories designed by specialists from the island. Projects and technologies obtained by Cuban scientific personnel will be developed there.

This site is the result of bilateral cooperation and is part of the policy approved by the Chinese government to stimulate innovation capacities through local administrations.