Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday said the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba precludes its citizens from having free access to the Internet.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez posted that a recent communication from the State Department ratified such a measure.

‘New Informative Note from @StateDept confirms that communication and computing services between #Cuba and the U.S., including the Internet, are banned, by law and by policy, except for the exceptions described therein, Bruno Rodríguez live-tweeted.

Recently, the Cuban foreign minister denounced that the US blockade is the major obstacle to Cuban citizens´ connection to the Internet, as well as to digital networks and other telecommunications services.