Twitter users claim to reopen US consular services in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Twitter users on Wednesday asked US Government to resume the consular services at its embassy in Havana, sending various messages with hashtags: #ConsularServicesInCuba.

The Twitter community managed to post such a hashtag and turn it into a trend with more than 17,000 tweets.

The claim comes in connection with recent press reports on alleged statement by President Joe Biden´s administration announcing a plan to send a number of US diplomats to Cuba and restore visa processing.

Twitter user Roberto Suárez pointed out it´s impressive to see how the US Government makes use of Cuban families for its own political purposes.

Another Twitter user, Mari, called for the corresponding reopening date. “It’s been many years waiting with everything paid and ready and we don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she posted.

Other Twitter users emphasized that it is time for President Biden to take action, because “American citizens and legal permanent residents are going through a hard and overly costly process, it is time to act and fulfill your electoral campaign promise”.