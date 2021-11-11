Camagüey, Cuba.- Given the resuscitation of the high season of tourism in Cuba, the international airport of this eastern province announced here the resumption of its operations as of November 16.

The first route that will link up with this city to the east of the capital will be the Viva Aerobus airline from Cancun, Mexico.

As Leuder Escobar, director of the air terminal, assured Prensa Latina, the connection with Russia will be resumed “and for this we have the infrastructure ready.”

The international airport, which was affected by restrictions imposed by the United States government on North American airlines linked to Cuba, will be able to resume a schedule that enhances the arrival of tourism to Cuba.

The Nordwind airline from Russian soil stands out for these months of the year, facilitating the trip of a series of passengers who will be able to enjoy the northern seaside resort of Santa Lucia for the most part.

Among the health measures and protocols for this stage at the International Airport, the delivery to the traveler of the documents with the rules to be followed in correspondence with any symptoms related to Covid-19 stand out.

Distant from Havana about 540 kilometers, Camagüey is one of the main destinations for tourism in Cuba, with a capital city also among the references for national culture.