President of the United Nations General Assembly arrives today in Cuba on an official visit

Havana, Cuba.- The President of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, Dennis Francis, arrives today in Cuba on an official visit. This is the first visit he has made in his current position.

According to the program announced by his office, the diplomat will meet with President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and Vice Minister of Public Health Tania Margarita Cruz.

In addition, he will visit the resident coordinator of the United Nations in Cuba, Francisco Pichón, and other members of the organization’s Country Team in Cuba, well as with representatives of the Federation of Cuban Women.

The itinerary also includes a keynote conference in the Aula Magna of the University of Havana with the theme Cuba and multilateralism: opportunities and challenges, with the participation of government officials, members of the diplomatic community, youth representatives, women leaders and academics.

The official visit, which will last until Saturday, June 29th, will review the importance of promoting peace, progress, prosperity and sustainability for all with an emphasis on strengthening multilateralism.

Likewise, he will insist on Cuba’s progress and contribution to multilateralism and international cooperation, ongoing regional and global challenges, and the country’s active commitment to the United Nations.

Francis, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, assumed the Presidency of the 78th General Assembly in September 2023 with the theme Rebuilding Trust and Rekindling Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability.

The long-time diplomat also announced that among his priorities is the promotion of education as a universal right.

“When the international community postpones or refuses to offer its support to the millions who lack access to quality education, is it not condemning them to an intergenerational cycle of poverty, degradation and misery?”