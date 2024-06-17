Share

Caracas, Venezuela.- The president of teleSUR, Patricia Villegas, sent congratulations this Sunday to the group of the Prensa Latina news agency, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of its creation.

The agency plays a fundamental role in the search for counter-hegemonic media unity and a new international information order.

Prensa Latina was created on June 16, 1959. Among its founders are the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, Commander Ernesto Che Guevara and the Argentine journalist Jorge Ricardo Masetti.

During the commemorative event of its foundation, its president, Luis Enrique González, asserted that Prensa Latina fights battles against disinformation in the midst of media campaigns by communication monopolies, intelligence agencies and governments determined to silence its work.

According to Cuban media, PL has correspondents in 35 nations and work agreements with more than one hundred international media. It transmits news in various formats, in Spanish, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic.