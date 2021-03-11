Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday insisted on the protection of children and teenagers against Covid-19, and warned about the sequels of the disease.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday insisted on the protection of children and teenagers against Covid-19, and warned about the sequels of the disease.

On his Twitter account, the president recalled that more than 6,300 children under 18 years of age have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Cuba, including 270 of them in the past 48 hours.

None of them has died of complications from the disease, but science is studying the effects of the disease in those population groups, he added.

In that context, the head of State’s appeal to Cubans was, ‘Looking after them is a priority.’

According to a recent meeting of the government group in charge of fighting Covid-19, one of the effects of the disease is the development of risk behaviors, such as technology overconsumption, rebellious and defying behaviors, wanting to do what they want, overattachment, irritability, fears and nightmares.

The head of the National Pediatrics Group, Lissette Lopez, explained that some children and teenagers suffered from disorders caused by anxiety due to separation, depression, phobias, panics and transient tics.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus also has biological effects, the doctor noted, who cited a study conducted in the central province of Villa Clara.

According to the expert, it revealed cardiovascular disorders in over 20 percent of the cases studied, and some of the conditions described are myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes and heart rhythm disturbances in children convalescing from Covid-19.