Preparations continue in Mayabeque for the 65th anniversary of the CDRs

Share

San Jose de las Lajas, Cuba.- Directors and members of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Mayabeque are developing a broad program of activities to celebrate the organization’s 65th anniversary, which will be commemorated on September 28th.

According to local authorities in Diario de Mayabeque, the actions include strengthening grassroots structures, carrying out productive and beautification work, as well as serving vulnerable families and contributing to socially beneficial sites.

The initiatives include an increase in blood donations and the creation of productive patios, in coordination with the Women and Family Guidance Center and the Federation of Cuban Women, with an emphasis on drug prevention and adolescent pregnancy care.

According to the organizers, there has been an increase in the number of children participating in the CDRs, which contributes to the development of values ??and the strengthening of ideology among the new generations.

Also notable is the incorporation of a greater number of young people, including those disconnected from school and work, who found in the organization a space to promote an active and fulfilling lifestyle.

The celebrations in Mayabeque are part of the centennial of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, founder of the CDRs, and within the context of the current stage of economic and social transformations the country is experiencing.

The CDR members of the province affirm that, from every neighborhood, they eagerly await September 28th, convinced that unity and popular participation are essential to maintaining the achievements of the Revolution.