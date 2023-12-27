Valdés Mesa verifies the progress of the sugar harvest in Mayabeque

Mayabeque, Mayabeque.- Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa visited on Tuesday the Boris Luis Santa Coloma Agroindustrial Sugar Company located in Madruga municipality, in the western province of Mayabeque, to learn about the sugarcane harvest and planting situation for the current sugarcane harvest.

Yanelkis Romero Pinto, general director of the company informed that to date, out of a plan of 15,000 tons, only 5,206 were milled, a figure that represents 28 percent of the 65 planned, due to some sudden affectations, among them, rain, lack of fuel and electrical problems in a boiler.

Romero Pinto also explained that out of a total of 26 KTP machines, only 21 were incorporated to the cut, the rest are affected by lack of oil and technical assistance.

During his visit to Mayabeque, the Vice President of the Republic of Cuba was updated on the proposed planting of January-April 2024, so he toured the areas of the Agricultural Production Cooperative (CPA) Camilo Cienfuegos, which is in full manual cutting of sugar cane.