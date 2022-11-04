United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba scored a new victory on Thursday in its struggle against the United States blockade by achieving overwhelming support at the United Nations (UN) for a resolution passed by 185 votes in favor. The resolution was only opposed by the United States and its staunched ally Israel, while Brazil and Ukraine […]

United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba scored a new victory on Thursday in its struggle against the United States blockade by achieving overwhelming support at the United Nations (UN) for a resolution passed by 185 votes in favor.

The resolution was only opposed by the United States and its staunched ally Israel, while Brazil and Ukraine abstained.

The vote, announced on the large boards at the plenary of the General Assembly, once again reflected the isolation of the United States and its deafness to Cuba’s demands, which for the thirtieth time were heard at this venue.

Cuba started presenting its resolution against the US blockade in 1992, and since then for 30 consecutive years, interrupted only in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the debate that preceded the vote, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that over 80 percent of the Cuban population was born under the blockade.

He recalled that three decades have passed since the UN General Assembly first voted on this resolution, which has received universal support.

The foreign minister, who asked to let Cuba live in peace, without blockade, noted that, since 2019, the US government has tightened its hostile policy against Cuba to a more cruel and inhumane dimension.

He stressed that, during the first 14 months of the Biden administration, damages have risen to over 6.3 billion dollars, which is equivalent to losses of over 15 million dollars a day.