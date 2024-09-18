Share

Havana, Cuba.- An atmosphere of deep friendship and solidarity characterized the meeting between the member of the Political Bureau of the Party, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, and the president of the Senate of Grenada, Dessima Williams.

The high-level Grenadian delegation is visiting Cuba for several days, meeting with leaders from this sister Caribbean nation.

“It is a real pleasure to receive you and the distinguished delegation that accompanies you. Your visit takes place within the framework of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations. And your presence in Cuba will help strengthen interparliamentary ties and collaboration between both nations,” said Lazo Hernández, who emphasized the history of solidarity and collaboration between the two countries.

He underlined the friendship between the revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Maurice Bishop, which contributed to this special relationship, and the permanent will to cultivate and deepen bilateral ties.

On behalf of Cuban parlimentary representatives, he expressed solidarity with the people of Granada, after the damage recently caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Lazo also thanked Grenada for its unconditional support for the legitimate demand to end the illegal and unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba and against the inclusion of Cuba on the list of States that supposedly sponsor terrorism, “which was ratified by the Prime Minister of Granada, after concluding his visit to Cuba,” said the head of the Cuban Parliament.

Dessima Williams reiterated her support for our people. “We came to Cuba with the love and respect that Fidel gave to the Caribbean countries,” she stressed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Esteban Lazo also held a fraternal meeting with the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan. Both parties confirmed the certainty that this visit will contribute to strengthening the historic ties of friendship that unite both peoples, especially in the parliamentary sphere.