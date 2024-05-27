Havana, Cuba.- A trade expo-fair for Chinese businessmen begins today in Havana, and will run until June 1.

The event, based in Havana’s Chinatown, celebrates the 177th anniversary of the presence of that nation in Cuba.

Dalgis Chaviano, cultural promoter of Chinatown, stated that the primary purpose of the fair is to make visible the work of Chinese businessmen in the Caribbean nation, their products and services, and to nurture Cuban enterprises.

The intention is to create greater commercial ties between both nations, hence the promotion of the exhibition and sale of products, as well as the presentations of Cuban and foreign offers, projects and services.

Among them is Nihao53, a wholesale online store managed by the export company Leke Holding Group.

National micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are also involved, such as Deshidratados Habana, the Sedavid project, the Glifos Printing and design service, and Cervecería Parranda S.A.

The events include a children’s party to celebrate Children’s Day; a majhon (traditional Chinese board game) championship; and shows by the Afrochin intercultural project, which deals with the mixture of Afro-Cuban and Chinese influences through various artistic manifestations.